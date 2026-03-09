London Stock Exchange launches new suite of ESG scores

New sustainability analytics to be integrated across a range of London Stock Exchange Group platforms
London Stock Exchange Group has (LSEG) today announced the launch of a new suite of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) scores and sustainability analytics tools designed to give investors greater...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis