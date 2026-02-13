Climate co-operation is in every nation's self-interest

UNFCCC's Simon Stiell's Istanbul speech setting out the priorities for COP31 - in full
It is an absolute pleasure to be here in Istanbul. And I thank the Government of Türkiye for hosting us so warmly. It has been an opportunity to hear more about Türkiye's forward-looking work towards...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis