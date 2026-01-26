UK shoppers spend record £1.7bn on certified sustainable seafood

clock • 3 min read
Credit: MSC
Image:

Credit: MSC

Marine Stewardship Council annual report shows UK shoppers continue to opt for sustainable fish, as more retailers look to carry its blue ecolabel

UK shoppers spent a record-breaking £1.7bn on sustainable certified seafood in the UK and Ireland last year, underscoring a continuing shift in consumer attitudes in support of ocean health, according...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Government announces new protections for heat network customers

Drax launches new Biomass Tracker to enhance visibility across supply chain

More on Marketing

Greenwashing versus green hushing: Is there a better way?
Marketing

Greenwashing versus green hushing: Is there a better way?

BusinessGreen's latest Spotlight webinar explored how green claims rules have evolved and how businesses can develop more effective green marketing campaigns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 23 January 2026 • 9 min read
Amsterdam becomes first capital city to ban fossil fuel and meat advertising in public spaces
Marketing

Amsterdam becomes first capital city to ban fossil fuel and meat advertising in public spaces

Ban means more than one-in-five Dutch people now live in municipalities with policies in place to block ads considered harmful to the climate

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 23 January 2026 • 3 min read
'Get that electric feeling': Government launches nationwide EV campaign
Marketing

'Get that electric feeling': Government launches nationwide EV campaign

Department of Transport launches awareness campaign to promote the cost savings available to electric vehicle drivers

Amber Rolt
clock 20 January 2026 • 4 min read