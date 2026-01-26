'Pivotal moment': Why the UK must accelerate its gigafactory drive or see its car and battery sectors stall

More than auto sector 200,000 jobs and the UK's net zero goals will be at serious risk without 'interventionist mindset' to gigafactory expansion, new report warns
An 'interventionist mindset' in support of the UK's fast-expanding battery sector can ensure the country secures both the gigafactories and supply chains essential for maintaining competitiveness and driving...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis