Inter IKEA Group backs biomaterials innovator Seprify

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Seprify
Image:

Credit: Seprify

Swiss start-up completes €13.4m funding round to support plans to replace titanium dioxide with bio-based and planet friendly alternative

Inter IKEA Group is among a group of investors to back a €13.4m (£11.6m) Series A funding round from Swiss biomaterials company Seprify in support of its plans to develop a cellulose-based alternative...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

L'Oréal partners with Dioxcycle to turn captured carbon emissions into packaging

'UK first': Heidelberg Materials completes hydrogen fuelled asphalt production

More on Investment

Inter IKEA Group backs biomaterials innovator Seprify
Investment

Inter IKEA Group backs biomaterials innovator Seprify

Swiss start-up completes €13.4m funding round to support plans to replace titanium dioxide with bio-based and planet friendly alternative

Amber Rolt
clock 12 March 2026 • 2 min read
London Stock Exchange launches new suite of ESG scores
Investment

London Stock Exchange launches new suite of ESG scores

New sustainability analytics to be integrated across a range of London Stock Exchange Group platforms

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 09 March 2026 • 2 min read
Survey: Private markets 'present a new challenge' for sustainable investment
Investment

Survey: Private markets 'present a new challenge' for sustainable investment

Poll of UK financial professionals points to concern that increasing demand from investors for access to private markets could result in 'challenges and pain points' for sustainable investing

Linus Uhlig, Investment Week
clock 05 March 2026 • 2 min read