L'Oréal partners with Dioxcycle to turn captured carbon emissions into packaging

Companies announce multi-year partnership which aims to process captured carbon emissions and turn them into sustainable packaging materials
L'Oréal has teamed up with clean technology company Dioxycle to turn captured carbon emissions into sustainable packaging materials for its beauty products. The companies announced last week that the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis