L'Oréal partners with Dioxcycle to turn captured carbon emissions into packaging

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Companies announce multi-year partnership which aims to process captured carbon emissions and turn them into sustainable packaging materials

L'Oréal has teamed up with clean technology company Dioxycle to turn captured carbon emissions into sustainable packaging materials for its beauty products. The companies announced last week that the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'UK first': Heidelberg Materials completes hydrogen fuelled asphalt production

Wales set to mandate solar panels on all new builds from 2027

More on Recycling

Mini Eggs switch to 65 per cent sustainable packaging in time for Easter
Recycling

Mini Eggs switch to 65 per cent sustainable packaging in time for Easter

Recycled packaging for popular Easter treat estimated to use 100 tonnes of post consumer recycled plastic

Amber Rolt
clock 10 March 2026 • 2 min read
B&Q partners with British Coatings Federation to roll out paint recycling trial
Recycling

B&Q partners with British Coatings Federation to roll out paint recycling trial

Retailer joins West Midlands-based scheme to address rising tide of waste decorative paint

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 March 2026 • 3 min read
Lidl GB reveals updated target to cut food waste 70 per cent by 2030
Recycling

Lidl GB reveals updated target to cut food waste 70 per cent by 2030

Supermarket increases food waste ambition by 20 per cent, after exceeding target for the end of 2025

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 March 2026 • 3 min read