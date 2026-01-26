Engie and PepsiCo ink 10-year biomethane deal

Deal paves way for new £70m anaerobic digestion plant that promises to help cut PepsiCo's supply chain emissions by 10,900 tonnes a year
Engie and PepsiCo UK have signed a 10-year biomethane purchase agreement (BPA), paving the way for the energy firm to deliver a new £70m anaerobic digestion (AD) plant. Engie announced last week it...
