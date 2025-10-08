Africa must leverage its Article 6 carbon project advantage to unlock climate finance

The world needs a flourishing, high-integrity carbon market to channel finance to where it is needed most around the world, writes TASC's Storm Patel
For nations hosting carbon credit projects, particularly in Africa, a once-in-a-generation opportunity is taking shape. International carbon trading under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement is crystallising,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis