Save the Date: The UK Green Business Awards 2026

BusinessGreen is delighted to confirm the timetable for the UK Green Business Awards 2026.

The UK Green Business Awards are the premier celebration of the best of the country's pioneering green economy. They offer a unique opportunity to highlight some of the most exciting, inspiring, and innovative companies, projects, and campaigns operating in the UK today, while rewarding the many organisations that are striving to build an economy that is sustainable, healthier, and more prosperous for all.

As the awards enter their fourth year, they are set to be bigger and better than ever, bringing together over 600 business leaders, entrepreneurs, campaigners, and politicians at the annual awards ceremony and gala dinner, which will take place on the evening of Wednesday 17th June at The Brewery in Central London.

"The UK Green Business Awards are always a genuinely inspiring event, as well as a great opportunity to showcase the trail-blazing work being done by businesses, entrepreneurs, investors, and campaigners to advance a green economy that is so critical for both tackling the climate crisis and delivering prosperity for all," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "Building on the success of the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards, these awards have now been running in some form for over 15 years, and each year they are testament to the strength and resilience of the burgeoning green business community. We hope as many businesses as possible are able to join us in celebrating and promoting work that is more important than ever."

Here are all the dates you need for your diary:

The entry period for the awards officially opens on 5 January, 2026.

Deadline for entering the awards is midnight on Friday 27 February - that means there's just over seven weeks to complete your entry.

The full list of finalists will be announced in mid-March.

The awards will be returning to the Brewery in Central London on Wednesday 17 June, 2026, where all the winners and highly commended entries will be announced.

The awards will celebrate finalists, highly commended entries, and winners across 29 categories, covering the full breadth of a green economy that is more important than ever.

Make sure you take a look at the awards website for category details, table booking information, and sponsor opportunities.

If you have any queries on the event, please do drop the team a line via [email protected], and they'll be happy to help.

We look forward to you joining us at the UK Green Business Awards, as we celebrate the best of the green economy.