Pharmacy2U becomes first online pharmacy to achieve B Corp Status

Leeds-based company officially recognised for efforts to enhance its social and environmental impact
Online pharmacy Pharmacy2U has announced it has become the first online pharmacy in the UK to secure B Corp status. Pharmacy2U said the label reflects its long-term commitment to balancing sustainable...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis