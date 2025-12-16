Richmond launches new vegetable-based sausages

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Veggie Tasty sausages to contain 42 per cent vegetables, as meat brand expands its range of plant-based products

Richmond has expanded its meat-free offer, with the launch of a range of new vegetable-based sausages in major retailers from this month. The Pilgrim's Europe-owned brand has revealed its Veggie Tasty...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Biodiversity Net Gain: Government confirms controversial plan to exempt more sites from nature rules

'Huge vote of confidence': Nissan confirms £450m investment as new LEAF production starts in Sunderland

More on Marketing

Reports: EU talks to ban use of 'meaty' descriptors by plant-based brands end in deadlock
Marketing

Reports: EU talks to ban use of 'meaty' descriptors by plant-based brands end in deadlock

Negotiations to confirm a ban on plant-based brands using 29 meat-linked terms such as 'drumsticks', 'ribs', 'beef' and 'chicken' to resume next year

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 December 2025 • 4 min read
Pharmacy2U becomes first online pharmacy to achieve B Corp Status
Marketing

Pharmacy2U becomes first online pharmacy to achieve B Corp Status

Leeds-based company officially recognised for efforts to enhance its social and environmental impact

Amber Rolt
clock 10 December 2025 • 2 min read
UK and Ukraine expand InnovateUkraine green energy programme
Marketing

UK and Ukraine expand InnovateUkraine green energy programme

Winning projects in £17m programme will aim to deliver low-carbon solutions that can enhance Ukrainian energy resilience and security

Amber Rolt
clock 09 December 2025 • 2 min read