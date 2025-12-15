Ordnance Survey launches new tidelines dataset to help manage flood and erosion risk

clock • 3 min read
Credit: Ordnance Survey
Image:

Credit: Ordnance Survey

New dataset could help monitor and manage worsening coastal erosion and flood risks across the UK

The Ordnance Survey (OS) has launched a new dataset on tidelines around Great Britain's coast to help support the management of erosion, flood risk, and worsening climate impacts. The OS announced...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Textile Exchange publishes criteria for new Materials Matter Standard

Lights, camera, action: UK TV and film industry sets target to transition to clean power on set by 2030

More on Risk

'Invisible ingredients': Toxic chemicals accused of causing $3tr a year in preventable costs
Risk

'Invisible ingredients': Toxic chemicals accused of causing $3tr a year in preventable costs

Study warns of ecological harms from toxic chemicals, as it argues reducing impacts through proven policies and technologies is feasible and cost-effective

Amber Rolt
clock 10 December 2025 • 4 min read
Insuring a net zero future: How the insurance sector can turn risk into resilience
Risk

Insuring a net zero future: How the insurance sector can turn risk into resilience

Gus Majed, CEO and founder at Paratus, argues the insurance industry must recognise its position as a critical driver of global climate action

Gus Majed, Paratus
clock 09 December 2025 • 4 min read
Study confirms Europe was hit by record-breaking wildfires in 2025
Risk

Study confirms Europe was hit by record-breaking wildfires in 2025

Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service confirms 'significant wildfire activity' globally throughout 2025, as climate impacts exacerbate fire risks

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 December 2025 • 3 min read