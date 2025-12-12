Textile Exchange publishes criteria for new Materials Matter Standard

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Standard includes comprehensive criteria for land management, animal welfare, human rights and livelihoods, and primary processing for textiles

Global fashion industry non-profit the Textile Exchange has published the final criteria for its Materials Matter Standard, which aims to help brands, suppliers, and producers in the textile industry certify...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Lights, camera, action: UK TV and film industry sets target to transition to clean power on set by 2030

Plans advance for Grangemouth green chemicals hub

More on Supply chain

Textile Exchange publishes criteria for new Materials Matter Standard
Supply chain

Textile Exchange publishes criteria for new Materials Matter Standard

Standard includes comprehensive criteria for land management, animal welfare, human rights and livelihoods, and primary processing for textiles

Amber Rolt
clock 12 December 2025 • 3 min read
Study: Europe leads the way on low-carbon steel development
Supply chain

Study: Europe leads the way on low-carbon steel development

New report shows Germany has committed the highest level of state aid to support low carbon steel development, as 'the rest of the world lags' behind

Amber Rolt
clock 11 December 2025 • 3 min read
'Cheaper every year': Lithium-ion battery pack prices fall eight per cent year-on-year
Supply chain

'Cheaper every year': Lithium-ion battery pack prices fall eight per cent year-on-year

BloombergNEF analysis suggests record-low prices should boost EV affordability and accelerate the rollout of grid-scale storage projects

Amber Rolt
clock 10 December 2025 • 4 min read