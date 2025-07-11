UK and France set new solar generation records

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
UK and France set new solar generation records

Solar generation in the UK hits 14GW, providing nearly 40 per cent of the electricity mix

The UK is this week celebrating yet another renewable energy record, after solar generation peaked at 14GW just after midday on Tuesday. The University of Sheffield PV Live data project confirmed generation...

More on Solar

