'Not a moment to waste': Government pulls forward clean power auction, as energy crisis escalates

clock • 8 min read
'Not a moment to waste': Government pulls forward clean power auction, as energy crisis escalates

Ed Miliband confirms next renewables auction will be pulled forward to July and new plug-in solar technologies will be given green light, as oil and gas prices continue to climb

The government yesterday announced a series of fresh energy security measures in response to the escalating energy crisis triggered by the US-Israeli War on Iran, confirming it will bring forward the next...

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