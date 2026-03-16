'Not a moment to waste': Government pulls forward clean power auction, as energy crisis escalates

Ed Miliband confirms next renewables auction will be pulled forward to July and new plug-in solar technologies will be given green light, as oil and gas prices continue to climb
The government yesterday announced a series of fresh energy security measures in response to the escalating energy crisis triggered by the US-Israeli War on Iran, confirming it will bring forward the next...
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