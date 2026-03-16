Top businesses urge Europe to accelerate electrification to curb reliance on 'volatile fossil fuels'

James Murray
clock • 7 min read
Top businesses urge Europe to accelerate electrification to curb reliance on 'volatile fossil fuels'

Corporate Leaders Group and We Mean Business coalition of leading blue chips urge governments to respond to energy market crisis with renewed push to accelerate electrification

Some of the world's largest businesses have today called on governments across Europe to respond to the escalating energy crisis triggered by the US-Israel attack on Iran by accelerating efforts to electrify...

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