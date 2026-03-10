Future Homes Standard: More than two thirds of Brits want solar panels on all new houses

Vast majority of people back rules requiring solar panels on all new homes, but barely one-in-10 Brits have heard of imminent Future Homes Standard, new poll finds
Just over two thirds of the British public back proposals for solar panels to be installed on all new houses under the government's long-awaited Future Homes Standard. That is according to a survey...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis