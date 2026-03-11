Wales set to mandate solar panels on all new builds from 2027

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Updated building regulations effectively mandate solar installations for new domestic and commercial buildings in Wales from early 2027

Wales is set to become the first part of the UK to mandate solar panels on all new buildings when updated regulations come into force in 2027. The Welsh government published an amendment to Part L of...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Study: UK biomass sourcing linked to forest carbon losses in Estonia and Latvia

LEGO builds on sustainability efforts with new green materials milestone

More on Solar

Future Homes Standard: More than two thirds of Brits want solar panels on all new houses
Solar

Future Homes Standard: More than two thirds of Brits want solar panels on all new houses

Vast majority of people back rules requiring solar panels on all new homes, but barely one-in-10 Brits have heard of imminent Future Homes Standard, new poll finds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 March 2026 • 4 min read
First 100 schools install Great British Energy-funded solar panels
Solar

First 100 schools install Great British Energy-funded solar panels

Schools and colleges to save up to £220m over the lifetime of government-funded solar installations

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 05 March 2026 • 3 min read
OVO launches solar installation service for small and medium-sized businesses
Solar

OVO launches solar installation service for small and medium-sized businesses

Energy giant to work with regional installers to help businesses deploy on-site renewables and cut their energy bills by up to 50 per cent

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 26 February 2026 • 2 min read