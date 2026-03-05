First 100 schools install Great British Energy-funded solar panels

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
A primary school in Swindon with solar panels on the roof - Credit: iStock
Image:

A primary school in Swindon with solar panels on the roof - Credit: iStock

Schools and colleges to save up to £220m over the lifetime of government-funded solar installations

The first 100 schools and colleges across England to have successfully installed solar panels funded by Great British Energy have been revealed today, with a further 150 slated to complete new solar arrays...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Cornish Lithium secures planning permission for Copper House Project

'Painfully clear': Report warns the UK is running out of time to deliver on nature promises

More on Solar

First 100 schools install Great British Energy-funded solar panels
Solar

First 100 schools install Great British Energy-funded solar panels

Schools and colleges to save up to £220m over the lifetime of government-funded solar installations

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 05 March 2026 • 3 min read
Study: Global switch to advanced solar tech could avoid billions of tonnes of CO2
Solar

Study: Global switch to advanced solar tech could avoid billions of tonnes of CO2

UK-led study compares full lifecycle climate impact of current solar production with newer, more advanced technology, finding the latter offers potential for huge carbon savings

Amber Rolt
clock 17 February 2026 • 4 min read
Severn Trent Green Power unveils plans for new solar parks
Solar

Severn Trent Green Power unveils plans for new solar parks

Projects set to add around 180GWh of generation capacity once all four sites are online

Amber Rolt
clock 13 February 2026 • 2 min read