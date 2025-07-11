Wrightbus revs up electric bus plans with latest £32.5m investment

Ulster Bank provides fresh funding in support of zero-emission bus production plans
Ulster Bank has agreed to provide zero-emission bus manufacturer Wrightbus with £32.5m of funding to support the company's working capital requirements as it continues to ramp up production. The Natwest...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis