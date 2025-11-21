'We need to make sustainable commuting the easiest option': Concerns as commuting by bus falls 19 per cent

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Decline in UK bus commuting follows fare cap increase, but record number of Brits are now travelling to work by EV, Commuter Census finds

The increase in the government's fare cap has led to a 19 per cent drop in the number of commuters travelling by bus, according to a poll of almost 9,000 people. Mobilityways' fifth annual Commuter...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Energy price cap to creep up 0.2 per cent from January

Autumn Budget: Could a shake up of Biodiversity Net Gain rules 'torpedo' business confidence in nature markets?

More on Transport

'Recycled road' resurfacing project paves way to zero carbon highways
Transport

'Recycled road' resurfacing project paves way to zero carbon highways

Road resurfacing project using recycled materials and low carbon machinery is 'smashing low carbon targets'

Amber Rolt
clock 07 November 2025 • 2 min read
Campaign for Better Transport's Silviya Barrett: 'Good, affordable sustainable transport' has the power to transform lives
Transport

Campaign for Better Transport's Silviya Barrett: 'Good, affordable sustainable transport' has the power to transform lives

Women in Green Business Awards 2025: Campaign of the Year winner reflects on the Bus Stop Standards campaign and the need to inspire in a male-dominated transport sector

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 04 November 2025 • 2 min read
Trial of 'cleaner, traffic-free' Oxford Street boosts footfall and retail sales
Transport

Trial of 'cleaner, traffic-free' Oxford Street boosts footfall and retail sales

Trial run for pedestrianised Oxford Street increased visitor numbers by 50 per cent and passenger numbers at nearby tube stations by a quarter, new data reveals

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 October 2025 • 3 min read