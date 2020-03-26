electric buses
Glasgow gets first fully-electric buses as it gears up for COP26
Electric buses have begun operating in the Scottish city for the first time in half a century as the city sets its sights on net zero emissions by 2030
Labour revs up plan for fully-electric bus fleet across England by 2030
Party pledges to invest £4bn in transforming all 35,000 buses operating in England to run on electricity, while expanding local bus services
Advanced propulsion: New £50m R&D funding round awarded to zero emission projects
Government and industry funding provided to three projects working to deliver zero emission buses and more efficient electric vehicles
UK bus firms vow to buy only ultra-low or zero-emission vehicles from 2025
Operators ask government for national strategy to encourage more people to use buses
Battery electric car registrations almost triple in July to record high market share
UK's new car market still in the doldrums with registrations at their lowest levels since 2012, but electric car sales up 158 per cent
From e-bikes to electric bin lorries: Scotland gets £10m green business boost
Scotland's electricity distributor SP Energy Networks awards cash to 21 green economy projects
Zenobe Energy offers £120m funding to power up EV fleet projects
Battery storage specialist offers funding support to fleet operators to help accelerate rollout of commercial electric buses and vans
Cost competitive: Proterra and Mitsui team up for $200m electric bus credit facility
New battery lease program promises to slash the capital cost of electric buses to the point where they can match diesel rivals
Government hails £48m green bus funding boost
New funding to deliver 263 ultra-low emission buses, doubling the number in the UK fleet
From Abu Dhabi to Colombia, electric buses take to the streets
Masdar to deliver first all-electric bus service in the Middle East, as BYD continues Latin American expansion drive
California regulators pass major electric bus mandate
Advocates of the regulation are calling it 'historic' and a rule that could help accelerate the electrification of heavy duty vehicle fleets
Global briefing: Bolsonaro reverses on Paris exit threat as final vote draws near
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Global briefing: Thailand to ban plastic waste imports by 2021
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
London ramps up electric double decker bus order
Mayor announces plans for 10-fold increase in capital's zero emission double decker buses when 68 are added to fleet next summer
Volvo unveils second electric truck model in three weeks
Swedish car giant unveils new electric truck, this time for rubbish
Here's what would drive even more electric buses into our cities
Are diesel buses on the road to nowhere?
Akasol cuts ribbon on Europe's largest commercial EV battery plant
€10m German factory will be able to produce battery systems for up to 3,000 electric buses a year
Nissan gives glimpse of electric future with fully autonomous EV concept
A series of electric cars, vans and delivery vehicles were unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show this week
Manchester debuts its first electric bus
Mayor Andy Burnham kicks off congestion consultation with launch of the UK's first electric bus to be recharged using a pantograph