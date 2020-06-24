natwest
Mayor of London launches £500m business energy efficiency fund
Supported by several major banks and EU funding, the Mayor's Energy Efficiency Fund (MEEF) is aimed at public sector organisations and small businesses
NatWest smashes green energy lending target with £3.5bn funding boost
Bank reveals it has provided £3.5bn of lending to UK renewable energy and energy efficiency projects over the past three years
Green bonds: Can record issuances have a 'halo effect' on financial markets?
Projections expect global green bond issuances to reach an unprecedented $200bn-250bn this year, and new analysis suggests their impact could influence wider investment decisions
NatWest and Utilitywise reveal plan to bring an end to energy management 'smoke and mirrors'
Energy audits used to be about 'a man with a clipboard', but smart building technologies are delivering new energy saving opportunities and one of the UK's biggest banks is keen to help drive their adoption
Natwest targets business clients with beefed up energy audit scheme
Independent Energy Saving Audit Scheme sees bank team up with six energy management firms to offer firms advice on how to reduce energy use, emissions and overheads