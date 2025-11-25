'Perfect storm': RSPB and Wildlife Trusts warn Budget could push nature into 'freefall'

Conservation groups warn Planning and Infrastructure Bill and proposals to water down Biodiversity Net Gain scheme are set to badly undermine Labour's pre-election promises to drive nature recovery efforts
Pushing ahead with the Planning and Infrastructure Bill in its current form and approving proposals to water down the Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) scheme risk creating a "perfect storm" of threats to nature...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis