'Perfect storm': RSPB and Wildlife Trusts warn Budget could push nature into 'freefall'

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Picture by Kirsty O'Connor / Treasury
Image:

Picture by Kirsty O'Connor / Treasury

Conservation groups warn Planning and Infrastructure Bill and proposals to water down Biodiversity Net Gain scheme are set to badly undermine Labour's pre-election promises to drive nature recovery efforts

Pushing ahead with the Planning and Infrastructure Bill in its current form and approving proposals to water down the Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) scheme risk creating a "perfect storm" of threats to nature...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Charlotte Blommestijn: 'I don't believe sustainability is about being perfect'

'Sustained pattern of retreat': Michael Gove slams proposals to water down Biodiversity Net Gain scheme

More on Biodiversity

'Sustained pattern of retreat': Michael Gove slams proposals to water down Biodiversity Net Gain scheme
Biodiversity

'Sustained pattern of retreat': Michael Gove slams proposals to water down Biodiversity Net Gain scheme

Former Environment Secretary accuses government of undermining flagship nature scheme through proposals to exempt developments from new biodiversity market

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 24 November 2025 • 4 min read
Autumn Budget: Could a shake up of Biodiversity Net Gain rules 'torpedo' business confidence in nature markets?
Biodiversity

Autumn Budget: Could a shake up of Biodiversity Net Gain rules 'torpedo' business confidence in nature markets?

New report warns proposals to remove small and medium sized developments from landmark scheme would undermine jobs and the economy

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 21 November 2025 • 9 min read
Amazon launches Thames floodplain restoration project
Biodiversity

Amazon launches Thames floodplain restoration project

Initiative is one of four new global water replenishment projects Amazon is launching, which aim to collectively restore more than two billion litres of water annually across the UK, US, Mexico, and India

Amber Rolt
clock 19 November 2025 • 4 min read