UK firms tout plans for £6.5bn industrial green hydrogen 'mega-project'

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: HySpeed
Image:

Credit: HySpeed

Centrica, ITM Power, JCB, Johnson Matthey, National Gas, Wrightbus, and HydraB Power join project to deliver 1GW of UK hydrogen production capacity by 2030

A group of major energy and manufacturing firms have announced plans to join forces on a £6.5bn "clean hydrogen mega-project", which aims to scale up 1GW of green hydrogen production capacity in support...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

IMO agrees 'landmark' binding targets for global shipping emissions

Defra seeks reforms to build 'more agile' environmental permitting regime

More on Technology

How NBCo is creating packaging that's designed to disappear
Technology

How NBCo is creating packaging that's designed to disappear

NBCo's founder and CEO, Alvin Lim, discusses collaborations with Apple and keeping his team motivated amidst a 'sea of negativity'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 April 2025 • 4 min read
Vertical farm operator Jones Food Company appoints administrators
Technology

Vertical farm operator Jones Food Company appoints administrators

Ocado-backed firm ceases operations, with 61 staff made redundant

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 April 2025 • 2 min read
Poll: 70 per cent of UK adults back gene-editing to boost farming sustainability
Technology

Poll: 70 per cent of UK adults back gene-editing to boost farming sustainability

Survey by British Sugar suggests touted sustainability and environmental benefits of gene-edited crops are key drivers of support among UK consumers

Farmers Guardian staff
clock 10 April 2025 • 2 min read