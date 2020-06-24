public transport
Cities urged to 'join dots' between transport, energy, and built environment
New report argues that innovative transport decarbonisation plans can deliver wide-ranging benefits for health and quality of life in urban areas
Business and political leaders demand action on air pollution at London summit
Joint declaration calls for more state support to catalyse the switch to active travel, public transport, and zero emission vehicles
'Further and faster': Government bows to CCC advice, promises action on energy efficiency and green transport
Government response to Committee on Climate Change includes launch of first ever 'Transport Decarbonisation Plan', pledging to take 'cross modal' approach to net zero transport system
SDG11: How to green the urban jungle
The goal for safe, resilient and sustainable cities is not a one size fits all recipe
UK bus firms vow to buy only ultra-low or zero-emission vehicles from 2025
Operators ask government for national strategy to encourage more people to use buses
Double green funding to avert climate breakdown, NGOs tell Chancellor
Ahead of Wednesday's Spending Review, coalition of charities say low-carbon spending must rise rapidly to hit Net Zero target
Question mark over HS2 as government launches 'independent and rigorous' review into scheme
Move calls into question whether the controversial £50bn infrastructure project will go ahead
NIC chief: New Cabinet must offer more than 'vague promises' for green infrastructure
Sir John Armitt calls for government to commit to spending 1.2 per cent of GDP every year on future-proofing UK infrastructure
Addressing five key challenges to achieving net zero transport
Chair of the Transport Planning Society Stephen Bennett has some pointers for the new Cabinet on how to speed up the switch to low-carbon transport
BMW and Daimler join forces for €1bn urban mobility plan
German automakers will together launch five joint ventures, including car-sharing, EV charging, and taxi hailing
Government announces £48m green bus boost
New Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme invites local authorities and bus operators to bid for new green bus funding support
Green manifesto wishlist: Low carbon transport
In the second part of BusinessGreen's green manifesto special, what should political parties offer to drive the development of low carbon air, road and rail travel?
Metro Mayors urged to turn UK cities green
Coalition of green groups urge new city mayors to use their powers for green investment, ahead of local elections today
Back on board: Bus use rises in key cities across the UK
Bristol, Reading and Milton Keynes all see double-digit growth in bus use