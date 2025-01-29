Wrightbus powers up new range of electric buses and trucks

clock • 3 min read
Credit: Wrightbus
Image:

Credit: Wrightbus

Bus manufacturer launches two electric buses and two trucks under its new Rightech brand

Zero emission bus manufacturer Wrightbus has unveiled four new electric vehicles (EVs), which are to be sold across the UK, Ireland, and Europe under its newly launched Rightech brand. The Northern...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Waitrose announces partnership with Land App to boost nature-friendly farming

Study: Nature-based climate solutions can successfully slash livestock farming emissions

Most read
01

Oxford-Cambridge Arc: Chancellor to announce wave of fresh infrastructure plans

28 January 2025 • 6 min read
02

BBC commits to 'low-carbon future' in first Net Zero Transition Plan

28 January 2025 • 2 min read
03

'This is real venture capital': Sustainable Ventures launches two new Sustainability Impact Funds

28 January 2025 • 3 min read
04

'A rigged system': Capacity Market provides £12.5bn in fossil fuel subsidies since 2015

28 January 2025 • 5 min read
05

What digital tools are needed to harness energy efficiency?

28 January 2025 • 2 min read

More on Transport

Aegis Energy secures £100m to build 'UK first' clean fuel hubs for commercial vehicles
Transport

Aegis Energy secures £100m to build 'UK first' clean fuel hubs for commercial vehicles

New hubs to cater for truck and van operators transitioning to a range of cleaner fuels, including HVO, hydrogen, bio-CNG, and electric vehicles

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 January 2025 • 3 min read
Global EV sales surge 25 per cent to make 2024 another record year
Transport

Global EV sales surge 25 per cent to make 2024 another record year

Latest EV industry figures from Rho Motion reveal global EV sales are up, but regional disparities have grown

Amber Rolt
clock 14 January 2025 • 2 min read
BT charges ahead with milestone order for 3,500 electric vehicles
Transport

BT charges ahead with milestone order for 3,500 electric vehicles

Latest EV fleet order is the largest ever placed in the UK, BT confirms

Amber Rolt
clock 09 January 2025 • 2 min read