Cornish geothermal, food waste, and a UN sea life treaty: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

From the Climate Change Committee's latest report to a new UN High Seas Treaty, BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories this week

Plans for Cornwall geothermal plant heat up thanks to £15m funding boost

Geothermal Engineering claims United Downs heat and power project is on track to begin generating energy next year following latest investor backing.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

 

British Gas launches new net zero home services division

Energy giant to offer new range of solar, energy efficiency, EV charger, and insulation services to households across the UK.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

 

'Asleep at the wheel': CCC urges government to go all-in on 2035 green grid goal

Climate Change Committee warns UK must deliver policies, reforms, and clear strategy before next election if it is to overcome intermittency challenges and deliver on its promise of a net zero emission power grid by 2035.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

 

High Seas Treaty: UN member states seal historic deal to protect international waters

New legal powers for countries to create protected areas in high seas seen as major boost to hopes of delivering '30x30' biodiversity target.

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

 

'More damaging than people realise': Almost three million households shunning food waste bins

Waitrose research finds that a fifth of households that have access to kerbside food waste collections are not taking advantage of them.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

Reports: UK seeking to define nuclear power as 'green' investment

Why nature risk reporting is critical to a company's bottom line

