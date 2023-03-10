Cornish geothermal, food waste, and a UN sea life treaty: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Geothermal Engineering claims United Downs heat and power project is on track to begin generating energy next year following latest investor backing.

Energy giant to offer new range of solar, energy efficiency, EV charger, and insulation services to households across the UK.

Climate Change Committee warns UK must deliver policies, reforms, and clear strategy before next election if it is to overcome intermittency challenges and deliver on its promise of a net zero emission power grid by 2035.

New legal powers for countries to create protected areas in high seas seen as major boost to hopes of delivering '30x30' biodiversity target.

Waitrose research finds that a fifth of households that have access to kerbside food waste collections are not taking advantage of them.

