Plans for Cornwall geothermal plant heat up thanks to £15m funding boost

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Geothermal Engineering
Image:

Credit: Geothermal Engineering

Geothermal Engineering claims United Downs heat and power project is on track to begin generating energy next year following latest investor backing

Geothermal Engineering has secured a further £15m of funding to help advance its flagship zero carbon heat and power project in Cornwall, where the UK firm hopes to combine clean energy generation with...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

'Asleep at the wheel': CCC urges government to go all-in on 2035 green grid goal

Reports: EU eyeing 40 per cent homegrown clean tech target for 2030

Plans for Cornwall geothermal plant heat up thanks to £15m funding boost

