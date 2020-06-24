food waste
'Counterproductive': Supermarket plastic crackdown risks graver environmental harm, report warns
Research highlights poorly thought-through approaches to tackling plastic pollution and failure of government leadership
Recipe box outfit Gousto delivers on 50 per cent plastic reduction pledge
Company says it has met its target to halve plastic packaging and is now working to make all its branded packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by the end of 2022
Dreaming of a waste-free Christmas? Poll points to festive food waste reduction
Survey finds David Attenborough, the climate emergency, and extreme weather are influencing people's festive shopping habits
Tesco launches 'sustainable basket metric' to track environmental impact of food
In partnership with WWF supermarket will measure environmental impact of popular foods in a pilot starting next year
How Apeel Science's invisible coating could upend the food industry
BusinessGreen talks to Apeel Sciences founder James Rogers about how his company's technology could slash waste and boost biodiversity across the global food system
Apeel rolls out waste-busting food coating in Europe
US firm has inked deals with supplier for German retailer Edeka and Denmark's Salling Group to coat fresh produce with edible peel, keeping it fresh for longer
Rocket Composter aims to feed circular economy at Raymond Blanc restaurant
New equipment is expected to slash the restaurant's waste levels by 13 per cent
For Sodexo, halving food waste by 2025 is a fiscal issue
The food service giant will pay more interest on a $1.45bn credit facility if it misses its waste target, and it is incentivising executives to make sure it meets the goal
WRAP: Shelf-life tweaks helping to tackle food waste mountain
WRAP's latest retail survey provides up-to-date guidance for retailers on shelf-life messaging, including best before dates and open-life statements
Lidl passes four million meal milestone in food waste redistribution initiative
Supermarket chain announces plans to donate a further 250,000 meals through the run-up to Christmas
Food waste fighting firm Winnow closes investment round
Series B round represents firm's biggest fund raise so far, with IKEA parent group Ingka Group named lead investors
FAO: Between harvest and retail, 14 per cent of food is wasted
Fruit and vegetables the most vulnerable to food waste at all stages of the supply chain across rich and poor countries, according to UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation
Cities commit to climate-friendly food procurement
Eating more sustainably and avoiding food waste could cut greenhouse gas emissions from food by more than 60 per cent, according to the C40 Cities group
'Huge progress': UK firms save £85m-worth of food from going to waste, WRAP finds
Companies have saved more than £85m-worth of food from going to waste in past year, according to waste charity
ASDA trials pioneering plant-based food coating to slash waste
Apeel claims its invisible, plant-based coating can treble the shelf life of fruit and vegetables
Baffled by bins? Students design AI rubbish sorting assistant to boost recycling quality
A zoo near Winchester is trialing a recycling solution that scans rubbish and tells visitors what bin to put it in
Co-Op urges councils to fast-track food waste collection rollout
Councils should seize opportunity to cut plastic waste and boost green gas production, supermarket says
Business needs to change the way it talks about the environment
Companies need to make sure they are staying on the pulse of fast-changing environmental language, argues Catering24's Karen Bird
IPCC on diets, land use and climate change: The green economy reacts
All the reaction from green businesses, policymakers, experts and campaigners on the IPCC's stirring report on how land use is affecting the climate
How digital tech can transform farming and food systems
Method's John Oswald considers the impact new technologies will have on the future of farming
Food waste: £1.2bn of UK food never reaches supermarket shelves
WRAP study finds 3.6 million tonnes of food surplus and waste occurs at farms and in food supply chains
Meet the startup behind Hilton's recipe for curbing food waste
FoodMaven argues logistics lie at the core of tackling the food waste challenge
Waste not want not: FareShare launches £3m business food waste fund
FareShare fund aimed at helping offset costs for firms seeking to redistribute edible surplus food to charities and communities