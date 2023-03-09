British Gas launches new net zero home services division

British Gas has this week announced a new range of services for domestic customers designed to make it easier for them to install the latest cost-saving clean technologies.

The energy giant yesterday confirmed it is to offer new services for solar panel installations, home energy efficiency surveys, electric vehicle (EV) charger installations, and insulation upgrades, all of which will be offer alongside its existing smart meter and heat pump installation services through a dedicated new net zero focused business unit.

The new division will be staffed with British Gas's existing engineers and 3,500 new recruits that the company plans to hire and train to help bridge the UK's green skills gap.

The move follows recent research from the company which revealed almost four in five people say they are willing to make changes in their own homes to tackle climate change. Almost half said they were willing to install improved insulation in the next two years and 42 per cent said they'd be willing to install solar panels, while over a third expressed an interest installing an EV charger.

"We are on a mission to help consumers lower their household energy bills, whilst at the same time reducing their carbon emissions," said Andrew Middleton, managing director of net zero at British Gas. "We recognise that many households are being cautious with their spending currently but want to make sure the right products are there for those who can make these changes - and we want to do all we can to make greener home solutions more affordable and accessible so that no one is left behind."

He added that the company's network of energy experts meant it was "uniquely placed to guide customers and equip them with actionable insights on how to manage energy consumption".

"Our trusted engineers are already giving our customers energy efficiency advice at every appointment and have installed over 8,000 electric car charging points and over 2,300 heat pumps," he said. "Our expert teams have helped improve the insulation of millions of properties and support solar panel installations around the country each day."

The new services will see British Gas offer free home consultations for solar panel installations and the option for customers to deploy both solar panels and battery units that can cut electricity bills by up to 90 per cent.

It will also offer a new Home Health Check that will provide advice on how to improve energy efficiency and access government grants, as well as a range of insulation services.

In addition, British Gas's partnership with EV charge point developer EO Charging will see it offer new Hive EV Chargers that are backed by a three year warranty and can be combined with a SmartCharge tariff that allows EV drivers to access lower rates when charging during off-peak times.

The moves see British Gas enter an increasingly crowded marketplace as clean tech specialists and established energy suppliers alike look to meet rising demand for domestic clean technologies. According to recent industry figures, domestic installations of renewable technologies rose 65 per cent last year, reaching the highest level since the government withdrew subsidies for microgeneration in 2015.