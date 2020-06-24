Geothermal
Geothemal energy market heats up with Climeon and Geo40 partnership
Swedish geothermal energy specialist Climeon and New Zealand minerals firm Geo40 hope to deliver first minerals-and-energy plant in 2020
Eden Project to start drilling on 'hot rocks' project
Tourist attraction plans to drill into quarry to source geothermal heat and power for the site
Plastic-filled potholes and solar power paths: Governments backs green road technologies
Department for Transport releases £23m of funding for trials of solar footpaths, geothermal de-icing systems, and potholes filled with plastic
Drilling to start on UK's deepest geothermal energy project
Geothermal Engineering to start work on 3MW renewable power facility at industrial site in St Day
Old coal mine to become green heat research hub
Glasgow Council gives green light to plans for a geothermal research hub on site of an old coal mine
'Why go to Iceland?' Drilling at Cornish pool hopes to heat up geothermal energy sector
Part of the Jubilee Pool in Penzance is to be heated using genthermal energy drawn from a 1.4kn deep well
UK's first geothermal power plant launches crowdfunding drive
Cornish project to drill for geothermal energy aims to raise £5m on crowdfunding site Abundance
'Groundbreaking': Cornwall geothermal project seeks funds
The UK's first geothermal plant could come online as soon as 2020 - research suggests the technology could one day generate a fifth of the nation's power
BEIS confirms details for £290m clean power project auction
Renewables subsidy auction opens for applications from offshore wind, biomass, wave, tidal stream, AD and geothermal projects on April 2
Earlham Institute plans supercomputer switch to Iceland to slash energy costs 70 per cent
Research institute plans to harness Iceland's abundant supply of geothermal and hydroelectric power to cut carbon footprint and energy costs of its data centres
Bristol flicks the switch on pioneering green heating system
District heating pilot will store heat from the summer sun underground and release it during the colder months
Modelling shows move to 100 per cent renewable energy would save Australia money
Estimated cost of moving all electricity, industry and transport onto renewables by 2050 would be $800bn, a saving of $90bn
Official: Renewables provide over 60 per cent of new US power capacity
New official figures show wind power alone contributed over 40 per cent of new capacity in the first nine months of the year
Iranian and Spanish firms sign agreement to boost renewables development
Sunir and Bester reportedly extend technical co-operation for the design and manufacture of renewable energy equipment
Enel fires up world's first geothermal and biomass hybrid plant
Green energy developer says mix of energy sources will save 13,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions
Kenya unlocks backing needed for geothermal well exploration
Insurance coverage from Germany-based Munich Re provides opportunity for developers to begin exploratory drilling
Scottish developers to investigate geothermal well potential
A coalition of organisations hopes to open a new Deep Geothermal Single Well in Aberdeen within 12 months following award of Scottish government grant
Geothermal map aims to point developers to global hotspots
International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the European Space Agency publish free tool designed to help investors and developers gauge regions' geothermal potential
Geothermal firm looks to recycle fracking wells
Cuadrilla and Geothermal Engineering design project to tap renewable heat from disused oil and gas wells
Alstom bags £45m deal to build geothermal plant in Java
Indonesia thought to hold 40 per cent of the world's viable geothermal reserves
Can crowdfunding power the UK's deep geothermal industry?
Geothermal Engineering reveals plans to install 10 small wells across the UK to provide renewable heat to communities and housing projects
Government frees up fracking rules despite 99 per cent opposition
Scottish government accuses Whitehall of taking "gung-ho" approach to shale gas with new drilling regulations, but geothermal industry welcomes move
Geoscart secures millions for Sainsbury's geothermal rollout
Macquarie Lending agrees £15m for initial phase, followed by 'significant funds' for further geothermal deployment
Queen's Speech: Greens blast move to ease fracking planning rules
Caroline Lucas warns new infrastructure and competitiveness Bill would undermine efforts to tackle climate change and counter public opinion of shale gas