Cornwall
'Milestone moment': Cornwall Local Energy Market achieves major flexibility breakthrough
Energy firm Centrica announces its platform can now host both transmission and distribution networks simultaneously
Eden Project to start drilling on 'hot rocks' project
Tourist attraction plans to drill into quarry to source geothermal heat and power for the site
Lithium rush? Cornish mining firm closes £1.4m fundraising round
Cornish Lithium believes the county could be rich in resource required to help feed growing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems
Energy independence key to thriving communities
Mark Futyan, distributed power systems director at Centrica, outlines why a U-turn on a 100-year-old government policy may be great news for household and business budgets
Could local energy markets provide the answer to green grid overload?
Across Cornwall, cutting edge green technologies are being installed to help manage the grid constraints caused by renewables - BusinessGreen visited the county to find out more
Cornish mining firm banks £1m investment for lithium hunt
Latest funding round will help bankroll Cornish Lithium's exploration activities
Drilling to start on UK's deepest geothermal energy project
Geothermal Engineering to start work on 3MW renewable power facility at industrial site in St Day
WaveSub clean energy prototype completes installation off Cornish coast
Marine Power Systems hails successful deployment of its first wave energy device as new phase of sea-based testing begins
'Why go to Iceland?' Drilling at Cornish pool hopes to heat up geothermal energy sector
Part of the Jubilee Pool in Penzance is to be heated using genthermal energy drawn from a 1.4kn deep well
Cornish batteries? Scientists embark on satellite search for lithium reserves
Experts believe Cornwall may hold significant deposits of the valuable mineral, which is in increasing demand globally for use in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage
Good Energy to power up Eden Project with battery storage unit
Renewable energy supplier's first foray into battery storage market will see it install five 50kW fridge-sized units at the Eden Project next summer
Is Cornwall the poster child for the government's clean growth agenda?
With its green energy resources, pioneering storage projects, and lithium reserves, Cornwall could be one of the UK's green growth leaders - but will Brexit headwinds and policy uncertainty scupper its plans?
'Groundbreaking': Cornwall geothermal project seeks funds
The UK's first geothermal plant could come online as soon as 2020 - research suggests the technology could one day generate a fifth of the nation's power