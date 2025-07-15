Specialist investors have a critical role to play in the climate transition

clock • 4 min read

As new technology becomes harder to understand and identify as a commercial opportunity, investors with deep technical knowledge will only become more valuable, writes British Business Bank managing director Christine Hockley

Specialist investors are thriving, and there is a reason why they will continue to do so. We live in an increasingly complex world, and this requires specialist approaches to overcome. The successful...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Investment

Study: Climate tech funding falls as energy security investment takes 'centre stage'
Energy

Study: Climate tech funding falls as energy security investment takes 'centre stage'

Nuclear, critical minerals, energy storage, and distributed power attract significant investment as investors 'wake up' to energy security concerns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 July 2025 • 3 min read
UK Export Finance provides €146m guarantee for Taiwan offshore wind project
Wind

UK Export Finance provides €146m guarantee for Taiwan offshore wind project

Support to provide major boost to UK exporters providing services and component to 623MW project

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 July 2025 • 2 min read
HSBC: 'Stark' contrast between investors approach to sustainability
Risk

HSBC: 'Stark' contrast between investors approach to sustainability

Banking giant's latest sustainability sentiment survey shows many investors continue to prioritise nature and climate concerns, but laggards remain

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 July 2025 • 2 min read