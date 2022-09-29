Net Zero Festival: Firms urged to put data at the heart of decarbonisation strategies

clock • 2 min read
Smart use of EV batteries will help manage peak demands for energy, National Grid predicts.
Image:

Smart use of EV batteries will help manage peak demands for energy, National Grid predicts.

'You need to start with data', sustainability leaders from National Grid and Schneider Electric urge companies

From the energy network to the push to meet Scope 3 supply chain emissions targets, the importance of data in the drive to decarbonise the economy was emphasised during a number of workshop sessions at this week's Net Zero Festival.

David Wright, group chief engineer at National Grid, outlined how the push to turn electric vehicle (EV) batteries into energy storage units for homes during peak hours will require a ‘smart' network as well as technological innovation.

"There's been some pretty successful trials done between National Grid and Nissan," he said. "You need a bit more technology on the car to allow electricity to go back the other way but you also need to be able assess what's coming out of your solar panels and what's coming out of your car battery and into your car battery so that that energy gets replaced.

"As soon as we start to segregate different sources of power, there's no reason why we can't do that."

Wright predicted the early adopters for such smart energy systems would be fleet operators rather than the domestic market.

The role of EV batteries in a smarter energy network is just one of the innovations National Grid is focused on to try and accelerate the net zero transition. Wright said the firm was already developing algorithms and hardware capable of holistically managing every home's energy usage and enable "demand-side flexibility", which could potentially control when fridges are drawing down power to maintain cool temperatures or when a heat pump operates so as minimise pressure on the grid.  

"The government is investing £265m in smart systems to decarbonise our grid and the forecasts are that it will save UK consumers £10bn," he said. "That shows you the kind of opportunity delivering net zero can bring."

Meanwhile, Simon Gerrard, director of renewables, cleantech, and sustainability at Schneider Electric, told another meeting that securing more in-depth data on a business's own operations, as well as its suppliers, would be key to meeting Scope 3 value chain emissions targets in the years ahead.

"It's really important to start with a baseline of data so that you know where you and your suppliers are up to and can measure the progress that's being made," he said. "What we've seen in our own supply chain, and in the supply chains of others companies we've worked with, is that there is a gap often in the data. So, we recommend starting by collecting that baseline of data and then moving forward from there."

Gerrard also urged companies to collaborate with other businesses in their sectors to speed up the net zero transition.

"You need to collaborate with other companies in your sector which share the same suppliers," he advised. "Otherwise, you are all going to be asking them to do the same thing and that's just not efficient."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

UK business leaders: Corporate climate action top priority despite economic woes

Blown away: Vattenfall wind farm fund celebrates £20m investment in local community

Most read
01

'No longer invisible': Study values nature-based markets at $7tr

27 September 2022 • 3 min read
02

Centrica begins converting former Lincolnshire gas plant into 50MW battery storage facility

27 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

'Get Britain building': Chancellor lifts block on onshore wind projects in new 'growth plan'

23 September 2022 • 11 min read
04

What does the falling pound mean for the green economy?

27 September 2022 • 9 min read
05

Labour draws green dividing lines with promise of net zero emission power by 2030

26 September 2022 • 11 min read

More on Infrastructure

Credit: iStock
Infrastructure

UK Infrastructure Bank teams up with Bristol, Manchester and West Yorkshire to accelerate net zero projects

UK Infrastructure Bank working on climate change focused local authority projects as part of its advisory function

Amber Rolt
clock 29 September 2022 • 3 min read
Illegal timber trade hits record high
Biodiversity

Illegal timber trade hits record high

Governments urged to double down on efforts to tackle illegal logging ahead of COP27

Amber Rolt
clock 28 September 2022 • 3 min read
Lights, camera, climate action? How TV and film companies can help drive a low-carbon future
Management

Lights, camera, climate action? How TV and film companies can help drive a low-carbon future

Ecologi's Linda Adams sets out how production companies can reduce their own carbon footprint, and encouraging audiences to tackle theirs

Linda Adams, Ecologi
clock 28 September 2022 • 4 min read