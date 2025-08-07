Households near new pylons set to receive £250 off their energy bills

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Households near new pylons set to receive £250 off their energy bills

Government unveils plan to offer those living near new pylon projects money off their energy bills, as Labour warns opposition to transmission lines risks driving up costs for everyone

The government is to advance plans to offer households living near new pylon projects up to £250 a year off their energy bills, as it looks to boost support for new clean energy infrastructure projects....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'The biggest ever': Government launches latest clean power contract auction

Here comes the sun: How clean tech is quietly transforming Britain for the better

More on Infrastructure

Statkraft shares plans for 400MW green hydrogen scheme in Shetland
Infrastructure

Statkraft shares plans for 400MW green hydrogen scheme in Shetland

Norwegian energy giant to progress Shetland Hydrogen Project 2, after agreeing a lease for council-owned site

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 August 2025 • 2 min read
Plans unveiled for Manchester energy park which aims to host 'Europe's largest' data centre
IT

Plans unveiled for Manchester energy park which aims to host 'Europe's largest' data centre

Carlton Power and Eclipse Power Optimise joint venture aims to develop private grid network for the park backed by 500MW of onsite low carbon power generation

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 28 July 2025 • 2 min read
Government sets outs vision for up to 66GW of flexible power capacity by 2030
Infrastructure

Government sets outs vision for up to 66GW of flexible power capacity by 2030

Clean Flexibility Roadmap targets 51GW to 66GW of flexible power capacity by 2030 in support of the government's 2030 clean power mission

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 July 2025 • 5 min read