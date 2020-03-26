Nissan
Nissan and EDF team up to accelerate electric vehicle V2G charging
Agreement will see Nissan provide V2G-capable electric cars, as EDF delivers smart charging solutions
Nissan refuses government request on Qashqai emissions
Manufacturer told DVSA it would not retrofit polluting vehicles, despite other firms agreeing to modifications
Nissan revs up latest electric van
New NV300 Concept van turns electric vehicle into a mobile workshop
BNEF: Electric cars greener 'even when powered by coal'
Electric vehicles are already better for environment than fossil fuel cars, but EV emissions will fall further as world shifts away from coal, research finds
Nissan Leaf: How an electric vehicle won over this automotive agnostic
James Murray spends a week with a Nissan Leaf and finds that while challenges remain for the EV revolution, the car itself is truly astounding
Fresh LEAF: Nissan debuts new model with 239-mile range
New LEAF model has the longest range yet for the iconic electric vehicle in a move Nissan hopes will 'broaden the appeal' of electric motoring
Nissan to sell EV battery business to China's Envision
Envision will take over Nissan's EV battery production business so Japanese carmaker can 'concentrate on developing and producing market-leading electric vehicles'
Could Amsterdam Arena kick-off a new frontier for battery storage?
A new 2.8MWh energy storage system at the stadium provides back-up power and grid balancing services via second-life Nissan LEAF batteries - Could other major buildings follow suit?
Amsterdam Arena switches on giant Nissan LEAF battery storage system
Using second-life and new EV batteries, the system combines with solar panels on the stadium's roof to provide back-up power and local grid management
Nissan flicks switch on UK solar market
Carmaker's solar-plus-storage offer now available to buy in the UK
Mossy tires and designer charging ports: The green guide to the 2018 Geneva Motor Show
All the latest green auto news from one of the world's biggest car shows, underway this week in Switzerland
Nissan expands E.ON tie-up to drive V2G and storage services
Partnership expands work already underway in Denmark, with plans to scale up vehicle-to-grid services, clean energy generation and storage solutions
New Nissan LEAF goes on sale
Updated model boasting range of up to 177 miles goes on sale from £21,990
'World first': Nissan revs up plan for business fleet-focused Vehicle-to-Grid trial
Coalition led by Japanese auto giant unveils plans to help business fleet operators cut costs through the roll out of 1,000 smart EV chargepoints
Auto giant launches Nissan Energy Solar solution
Company debuts 'all-in-one' offer for UK customers, promising to integrate domestic solar and storage systems, and cut energy bills by up to 66 per cent
Nissan gives glimpse of electric future with fully autonomous EV concept
A series of electric cars, vans and delivery vehicles were unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show this week
Nissan and OVO Energy: How EVs are blurring lines between car and energy firms
With battery electric transport seen as a solution to balancing the grid, does collaboration between the Japanese auto giant and the UK utility provide a sign of things to come?
Nissan to pilot trio of energy grid and storage projects
Japanese carmaker to trial three projects next year aimed at widening access to electricity and green mobility in developing countries
Electric dreams? Nissan reveals plan to 'transform modern life as we know it'
Carmaker claims investments in infrastructure and battery advances will 'change the way people access and pay for the power in their cars'
Nissan revs up EV 'ecosystem' with long range e-van
Carmaker unveils plans for next decade of EV development, including charging network expansion, home battery storage innovation, and vehicle-to-grid technology
Nissan unveils new long-range LEAF
The latest model comes equipped with vehicle-to-grid technology so the EV can act as a mobile energy storage device
Nissan launches scrappage scheme to encourage switch to EVs
LEAF manufacturer becomes latest car firm to offer cash incentive to trade in polluting vehicles - but this time fully electric cars are on offer
Are home solar-battery storage systems a worthwhile investment?
Solarcentury refutes findings of new scientific study suggesting home battery storage systems teamed with solar PV are not economically viable
Renault-Nissan partner with Dongfeng to make EVs in China
New Energy Automotive Co - a new venture jointly owned by Renault-Nissan and Dongfeng - will build and sell EVs in China