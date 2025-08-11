Poll: Eight in 10 Brits back more clean energy, including nearly two thirds of Reform supporters

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Poll: Eight in 10 Brits back more clean energy, including nearly two thirds of Reform supporters

New YouGov survey confirms there is still overwhelming support for expanding the UK's clean energy infrastructure and a raft of other climate policies

Wind and solar farms remain hugely popular with an overwhelming majority of the public, including among those who support political parties that are vehemently opposed to renewables projects. That is...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Growing disconnect': Renewables curtailment costs have fallen - but can the trend last?

Study: Global carbon offsets market tipped for 'revival'

More on Infrastructure

Poll: Eight in 10 Brits back more clean energy, including nearly two thirds of Reform supporters
Infrastructure

Poll: Eight in 10 Brits back more clean energy, including nearly two thirds of Reform supporters

New YouGov survey confirms there is still overwhelming support for expanding the UK's clean energy infrastructure and a raft of other climate policies

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 August 2025 • 4 min read
Households near new pylons set to receive £250 off their energy bills
Infrastructure

Households near new pylons set to receive £250 off their energy bills

Government unveils plan to offer those living near new pylon projects money off their energy bills, as Labour warns opposition to transmission lines risks driving up costs for everyone

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 August 2025 • 5 min read
Statkraft shares plans for 400MW green hydrogen scheme in Shetland
Infrastructure

Statkraft shares plans for 400MW green hydrogen scheme in Shetland

Norwegian energy giant to progress Shetland Hydrogen Project 2, after agreeing a lease for council-owned site

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 August 2025 • 2 min read