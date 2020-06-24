data
Innogy Ventures snaps up stake in mobility tech firm Teralytics
Innogy Ventures is one of the investors in Teralytics' $17.5m funding round
Energy system must be digitised to deliver net zero, says government taskforce
Government and Ofgem must prioritise collection and publication of energy data to usher in low-carbon energy revolution, says taskforce
E.ON plugs in to satellites to spot draughty homes
Energy giant is working with European Space Agency to identify the homes most in need of energy efficiency upgrades
'Energy efficiency is finally sexy': Redaptive scores $20m investment in energy saving business
Investment round was led by CBRE, the largest commercial real estate services and investment firm in the world
How do we make sure the smart meter roll out is a success?
First survey findings from customers post-installation suggest tailored advice, in-home demonstrations and meaningful follow-ups are critical factors to maximising smart meter potential
Mapped: How high are emissions in your neighbourhood?
An interactive guide to emissions across the UK
Shifting gear: Is ESG poised for a mainstream breakthrough?
Institutional investors expect massive jump in the use of environmental, social and governance strategies over the next two years - but will sceptics, skills shortages and a lack of hard data stall market take-off?