Schneider Electric
UK gains four new EV charging 'centres of excellence'
Schneider Electric and Edmundson Electrical open centres of excellence for EV charging in Manchester, West Bromwich, Glasgow, and London
World's cleanest firms enjoy solid growth, even as tariff wars start to bite
Stock value of Clean200 list, which ranks firms according to their clean energy revenues, falls behind fossil fuel benchmark due to solar tariffs and a surge in oil prices
Are capital goods firms doing enough to drive the low carbon industrial revolution?
CDP analysis of top 22 capital goods firms, including Siemens, Vestas and Schneider Electric, finds they are pushing the low carbon transition, but performing poorly on supply chain climate disclosure
France Duty of Vigilance Law one year on: What's changed for French corporates?
Last February the French government passed a law requiring firms to prove vigilance over environmental risks in their supply chains - but has the regulation delivered a step change for CSR or just an avalanche of paperwork?
World's greenest companies outperform fossil fuel benchmark by two to one
Clean 200 companies generated total return of 32 per cent over the last 18 months, compared to 15.7 per cent for fossil fuel benchmark index
Survey: Businesses have 'false sense of security' on low carbon transition
Many companies are taking action to improve energy efficiency, but far fewer are responding to new technologies such as battery storage, microgrids or CHP, new poll finds
One Planet Summit: Schneider Electric and EDF sign up to green goals
Ahead of President Macron's climate summit today two major French corporates announce plans to step up clean tech adoption
Schneider Electric snaps up US renewable energy advisory firm
Acquisition aims to bolster corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) services for commercial and industrial companies