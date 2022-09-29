Blown away: Vattenfall wind farm fund celebrates £20m investment in local community

Energy company Vattenfall has revealed its Pen y Cymoedd Wind Farm Community Fund has mobilised £20.1m of community investment in the Welsh valleys since its launch in 2017.

More than 450 groups and businesses have been supported by the fund in its first five years via grants, loans, match funding, and a COVID rapid response programme.

"Pen y Cymoedd is not only generating fossil free electricity for hundreds of thousands of homes, but it is also starting to show the lasting economic opportunity that onshore wind can bring to local communities," said Berry Jordan, business and community investment advisor at Vattenfall. "By supporting local businesses to launch and grow, community groups to build their resilience, and investing in local facilities, new jobs are being created, and the fund is helping to secure further funding - growing the impacts on the ground."

Funding ranging from £280 to £491,869 have been offered to local businesses and community groups to date, awarded by an independent body that ensures "its vision and purpose remains relevant to the interests and needs of the community".

Kate Breeze, executive director of Pen y Cymoedd Wind Farm Community Fund, said the investment had brought "added and new benefits," ultimately driving development.

"The opportunities that we have been able to support represent a real demand for services, activities, and products that people living, working, and visiting the area want to see," she said. "By supporting the vision of the communities, and as the impact of the funding grows, we will continue to work with the community to make sure that the fund is community-led, place-based and adaptable to the community's opportunities, issues, and priorities."

The fund flexed its funding capabilities during the COVID pandemic and local flooding incidents, providing a rapid response to support critical organisations locally - safeguarding 67 local jobs.