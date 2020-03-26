EVs
Ohme reveals how EV drivers are being paid to charge their cars
Blustery weather saw electric vehicle owners paid up to £5 to charge their cars to use excess wind electricity
City of London set to host UK's first zero emission street
Groundbreaking scheme set to launch in Spring 2020 will ban all petrol and diesel cars from street 24 hours a day, seven days a week
Fastned to expand charging network following €12m bond issue
EV charging company plans to double the number of countries with its charging stations to six
Gnewt completes ten million zero emission parcel deliveries
Electric delivery firm hits milestone as it celebrates ten years in business
Report: Policy gaps put UK transport decarbonisation in the slow lane
Green Alliance argues upcoming Transport Decarbonisation Plan needs raft of bolder policies to drive adoption of digital transport technologies
Government urged to make EVs more accessible for low income households
New reports make the case for policies that help make electric vehicles accessible to all income levels by lowering the up-front cost of the technology and boosting second hand market
Report: One million EV cars to be sold next year in EU
Large numbers of electric cars are finally being brought to market as manufacturers gear up to comply with emission rules