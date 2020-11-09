KPMG announces 2030 net zero goal

KPMG has joined rivals PwC and Boston Consultancy Group in committing to reach net-zero emissions by 2030

KPMG pledged today to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030, committing to a series of climate actions in support of a new 1.5C science based target that aims to halve the consultancy giant's direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the decade.

The multinational also said it was committed to using 100 per cent renewable electricity in its main markets by 2022, and by 2030 for its wider network of offices.

The company deployed its in-house experts to develop a path to decarbonisation based on a carbon forecasting model that enabled 'bottom-up' target-setting, the firm said. The model maps the impact and sources of emissions across the business and calculates how a change in policy, for example on business travel, will impact levels of greenhouse gas emissions.

The firm said it would now enact the new strategy while working with external experts to monitor progress, and measure and report on its efforts through the investor-backed CDP and the Science Based Targets initiatives.

"Our carbon reduction plan will aid not only our own progress towards reducing the effects of the climate on tomorrow's world, but it will also contribute to our clients' efforts to reduce their end to end carbon footprint," said KPMG International CEO Bill Thomas.

"With this new set of global commitments across KPMG, I am confident that we are making the right decisions today to make a difference tomorrow."

The firm said it will also offset any remaining greenhouse gas emissions through externally accredited voluntary carbon offsets, thus mitigating emissions it is unable to remove from its operations and supply chains.

The new commitments build on previous efforts made by the global consultancy. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had reduced its net carbon emissions per FTE by around one-third over the last decade, according to the firm, and is also currently on track to meet its 2020 renewable energy target of a 60 per cent share across the business.

The net zero pledge brings it in line with rival global consultancies such as PwC and Boston Consultancy Group, both of which announced commitments to reach net zero emissions by 2030 in September.

