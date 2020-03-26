PwC
Poll: Two thirds of UK CEOs see the climate crisis as a threat to their business
Annual global survey of chief executives reveals climate-related issues have soared up the agenda of corporate bosses
'Counterproductive': Supermarket plastic crackdown risks graver environmental harm, report warns
Research highlights poorly thought-through approaches to tackling plastic pollution and failure of government leadership
Could climate action unlock a decade of SDG delivery?
If the latest analysis of business reporting on the SDGs is anything to go by, action on climate change feels like a box some of us leave hanging around, never opening and unpacking it properly - but yet it contains the keys to unlocking progress on so...
'Little evidence of joined up thinking': How firms are missing out on the benefits of the UN sustainability agenda
Firms are failing to place the SDGs at the core of their strategies, despite sizeable benefits for addressing risk and innovation, PwC analysis suggests
PwC: UK cutting carbon emissions far too slowly to meet net zero goal
Annual Low Carbon Economy Index confirms rate of UK decarbonisation slowed to 3.5 per cent last year, well below what is needed to meet 2050 target
'Daunting': Lack of climate progress putting Paris Agreement goals out of reach, warns PwC
Businesses face having to manage twin risks from extreme weather and hugely interventionist policy moves if government's fail to act to tackle climate emergency, analysis warns
UK has 'no chance' of net zero without action on energy efficiency, MPs warn
BEIS Committee releases damning report on UK energy efficiency policy, as MPs make the case for better building standards and retrofit funding
PwC: Environment eclipses price as key energy investment concern
PwC survey reveals sustainability issues are a top priority for a third of firms when making energy investment decisions, up from just a fifth in 2017
'Increasing maturity': PwC poll highlights growth of ESG and sustainable investing
Global survey of 145 private equity houses finds environmental, climate and sustainability issues increasingly key for investors
Corporate directors downplay ESG issues, defying investors
There's a schism between what shareholders are requesting and what's prioritized in the boardroom
Risky business? How to change the climate in company boardrooms
Climate change is visibly disrupting businesses worldwide - now a new World Economic Forum paper aims to make boardrooms better prepared
'More, faster and together': 50 CEOs urge world leaders for ambitious climate policy
Heads of firms boasting $1.5tr in revenue highlight urgent need for collaboration with governments to accelerate shift to low carbon economy
PwC: Business SDG reporting improving 'but still a long way to go'
More businesses are mentioning Sustainable Development Goals in annual reports, but concrete measures remain elusive, warns PwC
Infrastructure roadblock fears grow as electric vehicle sales soar
New PwC report confirms UK electric vehicle adoption is soaring, but warns demand for chargers could soon outstrip the infrastructure
Report: No country is decarbonising fast enough to meet Paris Agreement targets
New analysis from PwC shows UK and China are fastest decarbonisers, but no country is moving quickly enough to avert dangerous climate change
PwC trial cuts employee plastic bottle use 58 per cent
One month trial of reusable metal bottles delivered sharp reduction in number of disposable bottles bought by employees
Lost in the reeds? Why winning the plastic war is much harder than it looks
Firms are under pressure to tackle the scourge of plastic waste, but are their new strategies credible and could they prove counterproductive?
Megadrones, self-driving cars and 3D-printed buildings: Is this the low carbon city of the future?
PwC's new VR experience is aimed at preparing companies for the myriad disruptions presented by climate and technological change - BusinessGreen takes a tour
Green barometer: Tokyo, Paris, and Frankfurt top new green finance rankings
New benchmark measures how the main G7 financial centres - Frankfurt, London, Milan, New York, Paris, Tokyo and Toronto - are financing the low carbon transition
CEO climate concerns were on the rise at Davos - but what happens now?
PwC's Jon Williams argues that CEO engagement with climate risk is welcome, but it needs to translate into meaningful management action
Could the 'wheels come off' the electric vehicle revolution?
New report from PwC calls on government and industry to work together on EV roll out or risk technical 'pinch points' putting the brakes on the sector
PwC pledges to use 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2022
Consultancy giant commits to ambitious new wave of carbon footprint reduction targets, after exceeding all its targets from the last 10 years
PwC: Concern over climate change threat surges among CEOs
Annual poll finds 31 per cent of CEOs now 'extremely concerned' about threat to growth from environmental damage, as separate report examines AI's role in tackling green challenges
Are businesses only paying 'lip service' to the SDGs?
New research from PwC suggests business engagement rates with the Sustainable Development Goals have jumped in last two years, but there is a growing concern corporate commitment is only skin deep