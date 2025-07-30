Women in Net Zero: New UK professionals network unveils founding board members

New initiative chaired by Mel Andrews aims to empower women enabling the UK's transition to net zero

Women in Net Zero (WiNZ) has today announced the members of its founding board, who are set to steer the UK professionals network in its mission to "unite and empower women to fulfil their ambitions and potential" in the rapidly growing net zero economy.

Chaired by former Defra and Environment Agency civil servant Mel Andrews, who is director for digital services at National Highways, the WiNZ said its five founding board members included a range senior leaders in policy, innovation, communications and climate leadership.

The members announced today include CEO of the network Heather Watkinson, associate director for zero emission transport at City Science, and comms adviser Angela Howarth, former group director of marketing and communications at the Energy Saving Trust.

Climate finance expert Christine Zhou, executive director for Bankers without Boundaries, and City Science energy consultant Eimear Maden, are also founding members of the WiNZ board.

Andrews said she felt "hugely privileged and excited to have the opportunity to chair the Women in Net Zero Group"

"From our very first launch event, the remarkable talent and passion of women striving to reshape our net zero future was undeniable," Andrews added. "If we are going to meet these global challenges, we need these brilliant people to succeed - to bring their ideas and unique perspectives forward."

WiNZ, which has already attracted 140 members since its launch in April, said it was now encouraging more to join from all across the UK, with its next community event set to take place in the autumn.

The initiative said it welcomed members at all career stages and in all areas of the climate and energy transition who are "keen to actively take part in shaping a thriving and supportive network"

"Together, we are forging a powerful network: uniting brilliant minds, sharing wisdom, and lifting each other up as we advance towards a sustainable world," Andrews said. "By building these connections, we're not just empowering women to fulfil their ambitions and potential; we're leading the charge on the global net zero movement."

