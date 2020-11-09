Anne-Marie Trevelyan joins COP26 leadership team to head climate resilience push

Appointment of Conservative MP as international champion on adaptation and resilience for COP26 set to improve gender balance of government’s previously all-male team

Conservative MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has been appointed by the government as the UK's international champion on adaptation and resilience for the COP26 climate summit, a position that makes the former Development Secretary responsible for drumming up public and private sector support for regions and states most vulnerable to escalating climate impacts.

Trevelyan, who stepped down as Secretary of State when the Department for International Development was merged with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in September, stressed that shoring up countries' and communities' resilience to escalating climate impacts would be a key priority at the forthcoming international climate conference hosted by the UK.

"It is vital the UK's COP Presidency shows the world we are listening to the voices of those most impacted by climate change and that we will lead global action to address their concerns, from loss and damage, to access to finance," she said. "I look forward to working with our partners across the globe to represent and drive our high ambitions on the adaptation and resilience agenda."

Trevelyan's appointment, announced exactly one year before the high-level climate summit is due to be held in Glasgow, comes after the government came under fire from activists, opposition politicians and green leaders, including former Irish president Mary Robinson, for fielding an all-male senior leadership team for the high-level climate summit.

The UK team was originally to have been led by the former Conservative MP and energy minister Claire O'Neill, until she was sacked just days before the UK officially assumed the COP26 presidency earlier this year.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma, who assumed the role of COP26 President shortly after O'Neill's dismissal, today welcomed Trevelyan's appointment. "Her wealth of insight into international development will be invaluable in putting adaptation and resilience at the heart of our efforts to create a fairer, greener and more resilient global economy," he said.

The government said that Trevelyan's experience in international development would help bolster the expertise of the COP26 senior leadership team, which includes a mix of government ministers, such as Lord Zac Goldsmith and Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng, civil servants, and 'champions' tasked with promoting the Summit and its agenda, such as former We Mean Business chief executive Nigel Topping and former governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney.

Commenting on Trevelyan's appointment, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stressed that the ongoing health and economic crises had underscored the need to build global resilience to climate change. "Climate change is already affecting people all over the world and Covid-19 has reinforced the importance of investing in resilience, now more than ever," he said. "The Prime Minister's appointment of Anne-Marie Trevelyan as adaptation and resilience champion will boost our ability to deliver our commitment to support those most vulnerable to climate change."

The appointment comes at the same time as rumours that further changes to the top team for COP26 are being considered, with reports suggesting former Prime Minister Theresa May had been tapped up to take on the role of President of the high stakes Summit.

The government's renewed focus on adaptation and resilience will be welcomed by green groups, who have long called on Ministers to beef up the UK's climate resilience efforts at both a domestic and international level. The government's climate adaptation plans have in the past been characterised as under-resourced and disorganised, with Climate Change Committee (CCC) chair Lord Debden suggesting in 2019 that adaptation preparations were being "run by the government like Dad's Army", in reference to the incompetent members of the Home Guard popularised in the BBC sitcom.

Treveylan's appointment also came just days after a major report set out the various health implications of the UK's sixth carbon budget that stressed how escalating climate impacts pose a threat to human health.

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) said it would consider the findings of the report, which was independently produced by the UK Health Expert Advisory Group, in its forthcoming advice to government on the budget, which covers the period from 2033 to 2037.

In the document, the Advisory Group calls for a policy framework that supports an energy transition that is just to workers and minimises air pollution and the creation of a transport system that reduces pollution and promotes active travel and road safety. It also calls for transition towards a healthy and sustainable models of work, a resilient and health food system and a major transformation of the UK's housing stock so they are energy efficient and climate resilient.

Green groups are hopeful that many of these policy areas will be included in the '10-point plan for a green industrial revolution' the government is expected to unveil later this month.

Today, reports emerged that the government is continuing to debate the role nuclear power will play in its climate agenda, with a trilateral meeting on the topic set to take place between the Prime Minister, the Chancellor and the Business Secretary.

The government insists that it is committed to nuclear power, despite considerable local resistance to the project most likely to be approved, Sizewell in Suffolk, and many expect nuclear to be one of the key planks of the government's forthcoming 10-point plan.

The profile of the long-awaited 10 point plan was boosted even further over the weekend, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed that climate action and the pursuit of net zero emissions would be one of the main areas of focus for the UK's relationship with the newly elected Biden administation in the US.