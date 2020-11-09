Nestle Purina launches insect and plant protein pet food

Nestle is developing pet food based on alternative protein sources in order to reduce the product's environmental impact

A new pet food line from Nestlé Purina using insects as well as plant protein from fava beans and millet is to launch in Switzerland this month, the firm announced last week, as part of the latest efforts to demonstrate how alternative sources of protein can curb environmental impacts.

Purina Beyond Nature's Protein will launch with two recipes, one based on chicken, pig's liver, and millet, the second using insect protein, chicken, and fava beans. Both are available for cats and dogs, the firm said. The insect protein in the second recipe comes from black soldier fly larvae, already used in animal feed in Europe.

"With our new Beyond Nature's Protein dry pet food, we are offering a complete nutritious alternative to conventional dog and cat products, while taking care of the planet's precious resources by diversifying the protein sources," said Nestlé Purina Petcare CEO Bernard Meunier.

Many pets require substantial dietary protein, resulting in a sizeable carbon footprint and significant impacts on the environment. One 2017 study estimated that feeding pet cats and dogs delivers environmental impacts in terms of land, water, and fossil fuel use that are equivalent to around a quarter of those for humans. The study estimated that pet dogs and cats in the US result in up to 64 million tons CO2-equivalent methane and nitrous oxide emissions.

However, pet food manufacturers are seeking ways of reducing this impact by shifting away from reliance on conventional animal proteins, with insects seen as a promising potential source. Last month, for example, French firm Ÿnsect announced it had secured $372m investment to develop a vertical insect farm, cultivating mealworms to provide an alternative protein source for fish and livestock feed as well as pet food.