How airlines could face $48bn in additional climate policy costs by 2035

Tightening Sustainable Aviation Fuel mandates, carbon offsetting rules, and emissions reduction goals could squeeze airline profit margins, according to BloombergNEF
Airlines could see environmental policy costs nearly quadruple to $48bn worldwide over the next decade, as they are required to comply with tightening regulations requiring them to secure lower carbon...
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