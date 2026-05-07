'A line-in-the-sand moment': New data shows average EV now cheaper to rent than petrol models

Octopus Electric Vehicles confirms average prices for electric vehicle leases are lower than for petrol cars, offering drivers savings of up to £1,600 over the course of a lease
Electric vehicles (EVs) are now on average almost £40 a month cheaper to lease than petrol cars, according to new figures published today that have been hailed as "a real line-in-the-sand" moment for drivers...
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