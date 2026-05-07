'A line-in-the-sand moment': New data shows average EV now cheaper to rent than petrol models

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Octopus Electric Vehicles confirms average prices for electric vehicle leases are lower than for petrol cars, offering drivers savings of up to £1,600 over the course of a lease

Electric vehicles (EVs) are now on average almost £40 a month cheaper to lease than petrol cars, according to new figures published today that have been hailed as "a real line-in-the-sand" moment for drivers...

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