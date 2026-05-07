Landscape Enterprise Networks: Regenerative farming scheme wins King's Award for innovation

Sustainability consultancy recognised by King Charles for its industry-leading regenerative agriculture programme
An innovative regenerative agriculture initiative which has to date committed over £26m to help hundreds of farmers work together to implement a range of nature-friendly farming practices across the UK...
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